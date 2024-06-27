Viral: Woman falls from gym window after stumbling off treadmill

A tragic incident occurred at a gym in Pontianak, Indonesia, where a 22-year-old woman lost her life after a fatal fall from the third floor.

The young woman had just stepped off a treadmill positioned near an open window, stumbled backward, and fell out.

The video of the incident, shared by Rugg, was captioned: “Woman steps off the back of a treadmill and fatally falls out of a three-story window. Devastating… The incident happened in Pontianak, Indonesia while the woman was working out. The 22-year-old victim had reportedly been exercising for about 30 minutes when she stepped off the back of the running machine.”

Users may find the below video distressing:

NEW: Woman steps off the back of a treadmill and fatally falls out of a three-story window. Devastating… The incident happened in Pontianak, Indonesia while the woman was working out. The 22-year-old victim had reportedly been exercising for about 30 minutes when she… pic.twitter.com/zt0OpCrrTr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 24, 2024

According to Rugg’s post, police reported that there was only a 2-foot gap between the treadmill and the open window, which was just a foot high. The woman attempted to grab the edge of the window, but it was too late. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The video sparked reactions from viewers, with one user questioning, “Why is there an open window behind a treadmill?” Another commented, “OMG. That is horrific. Why would treadmills be placed in that position? Should have been turned in the opposite direction.”

Another user expressed, “The club needs to quickly fix this from possibly happening again. Prayers for the woman and her family.”