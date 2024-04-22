Woman falls into volcano while taking a photo

A woman was killed after she fell 250 feet into a volcano while posing for a photo on the crater.

The victim was a tourist and climbed the slope when she fell to her death while her husband was taking her photo at Ijen Crater in Indonesia on April 20, local media reported.

The victim, identified as Chinese national Huang Lihong reportedly lost balance after her clothing was stuck on the rock face and disappeared down the crater.

According to local media, the woman and her husband Zhang Yong had climbed the slope to watch the sunrise from the volcano’s rim.

However, she stumbled and ended up falling backwards over the edge as she posed for a photo.

The last photo of Lihong showed her posing on the rim of the volcano with one leg raised while steam and Sulphur gas was seen rising behind her.

According to reports, the Chinese national fell 250 meters into the volcano and it took rescue teams more than two hours to retrieve her body.

Meanwhile, officials said that the incident was an accident while urging tourists to remain safe as they scale Mount Ijen.

Mount Ijen is part of a group of volcanoes in East Java.

On April 18, rescue teams in Indonesia evacuated thousands of people after a volcano erupted five times, forcing authorities to close a nearby airport and issue a warning about falling debris that could cause a tsunami.

The crater of Mount Ruang flamed with lava against a backdrop of lightning bolts overnight after erupting four times, forcing authorities to raise its alert level to the highest of a four-tiered system.

Authorities said they were rushing to evacuate 11,000 residents from the nearby area that included the remote island of Tagulandang, home to around 20,000 people.