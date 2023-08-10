Woman feeds liquor to crying baby to make him calm

In a shocking incident, a US woman gave liquor to her seven-month-old baby to make him stop crying.

According to a report in US media, a 37 years old mother named Honesti De La Torre gave her toddler liquor in the feeder in a bid to stop him crying.

According to the officials, De La Torre was driving through Rialto, 55 miles east of Los Angeles and stopped to give the baby liquor so that it would stop crying.

The baby then became intoxicated. The condition of the child was not revealed, New York Post reported.

Meanwhile, Torre has been charged with “child endangerment” after the incident, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Read more: Liquor, mobile phone smuggling bid foiled at Karachi airport

De La Torre is being held in the West Valley Detention Centre on a $60,000 bond (Rs 49,71,255 approximately).

In another shocking incident, an Ohio mother was charged with the murder of her 16-month-old toddler after the child was left unattended for about 10 days while she went on vacation. Kristel Candelario, 31, was arrested in connection with the death of her baby girl, Jailyn.