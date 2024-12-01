Woman flies to France from US without ticket after bypassing security

NEW YORK: In what appeared to be a major security failure at one of the busiest airports in the USA, a woman managed to fly from America to France without a ticket and boarding pass.

According to US media reports, a woman evaded all of the security checks at John F. Kennedy International Airport, as she boarded a Delta Airlines flight without a ticket and boarding pass, creating panic and security concerns among the officials.

But she was arrested upon reaching the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. The stowaway was discovered in the bathroom of the plane where she kept herself locked for several hours during the flight.

A video of the incident, made by a passenger aboard, also went viral on social media, which shows the captain asking the passengers to wait for the police to come and apprehend the extra passenger.

US Security officials were left shocked at how the accused managed to cross the Advanced Imaging Technology body scanner, dodging all of the document and ID checks during the security procedure.

The Transportation Security Administration wondered how the stowaway completed a security screening and bypassed two identity verification and boarding status stations, even without a boarding pass.

Reacting to the incident, the Delta airline said “Nothing is of greater importance than matters of safety and security, that’s why Delta is conducting an exhaustive investigation of what may have occurred and will work collaboratively with other aviation stakeholders and law enforcement to that end.”

