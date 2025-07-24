Woman found dead at her house in Karachi: police 

KARACHI: A woman was found dead with her throat slit at her house in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing police.

As per details, the body of 45-year-old woman was found at her residence in the Banaras Frontier Colony area.

According to initial reports, the deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Malikhat Bibi. The Crime Scene Unit has reached the location and is collecting forensic evidence.

Police suspect that the woman was murdered by her husband using a knife. The accused fled the scene following the incident, and efforts are underway to arrest him.

Earlier, the local police of Karachi found a body of a woman from a pit at the Metroville graveyard in the Site area of Karachi.

According to SSP Keamari, Faizan Ali, the woman was killed after brutally tortured, with her hands found tied behind her back.