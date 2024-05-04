Woman, four minor daughters die after ‘consuming’ poisonous food

In a heart-wrenching incident, four minor girl and their mother died after consuming poisonous food in Tandlianwala, Punjab, ARY News reported.

The police confirmed the casualties and said that the deceased were identified as three-year-old Farzana, four-year-old Aqsa, five-year-old Rukhsana, eight-year-old Muskan and their 34-year-old mother Muskan.

The incident took place in Tandlianwala located 40 kilometre from Faisalabad and 45 km from Okara

The police said that dead bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.

In a similar incident on April 5, at least four members of a family died after consuming poisonous tea in Toba Tek Singh.

As per details, the tragic incident occurred in Toba Tek Singh where three members of a family including six-year-old Ali, seven-year-old Iqra, and 22-year-old Sania died after drinking poisonous tea.

The hospital administration said that the injured mother and minor sisters were shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition where 18-year-old Madiha also succumbed to injuries.