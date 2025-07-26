Unconsciousness Indian woman subjected to gang rape in ambulance

BIHAR: In a terrible incident from Bihar’s Bodh Gaya district, a 26-year-old woman contributing to a Home Guard recruitment drive was purportedly gang-raped in an ambulance while being taken to a hospital after losing consciousness during a physical stamina test.

According to reports by police authorities, the woman collapsed during the race at the Bihar Military Police grounds in Bodh Gaya.

Having seen her condition, event organisers arranged an ambulance which was available at the site to transport her to Magadh Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

On the way, she claims that she was physically abused by several individuals present inside the vehicle.

After getting the consciousness back, the woman told hospital staff and police that three to four men had gang-raped her while she was unconscious. A First Information Report (FIR) was instantly filed at the Bodh Gaya police station.

Bodh Gaya’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bodh Gaya, supervised by the City Superintendent of Police.

A forensic team was delegated to obtain evidence from the ambulance and the nearby area regarding the woman gang-raped in the ambulance.

Based on the victim’s medical examination, CCTV footage, and her recorded statement, two suspects, Vinay Kumar, the ambulance driver from Utren village and Ajit Kumar, the technician from Chandpur village in Nalanda district, were identified and arrested within hours.

Both men are currently detained and are being interrogated. Police are investigating the probable involvement of additional individuals.

The woman gang-raped in ambulance incident has sparked a lot of criticism. Chirag Paswan, an MP from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), spoke out against the worsening safety situation in Bihar. He said, “The government is giving in to criminals.” Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the state government, saying it is “silent about these crimes.”

Officials have promised they will take all the needed actions to make sure justice is served for the victim. The investigation is still in progress.