Woman gets her friend ‘raped’ by husband

LAHORE: A woman has been arrested allegedly for orchestrating the rape of her friend as a revenge in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to police, the accused woman named Yasmin, had a fight with her colleague at a workplace. The rape victim and Yasmin worked together at a factory.

The police said that Yasmeen orchestrated the rape of her friend by her husband Ali Sher, as an act of revenge after a dispute with the victim two days prior to the incident.

According to the police said that Yasmin’s husband entered the victim’s quarters in the Kot Lakhpat area of Lahore on the pretext of a visit and raped her.

Later, Yasmin was arrested from her brother’s house in with the help of modern technology.

However, her husband, Ali Sher is still at the large and the police said he would be arrested soon.

