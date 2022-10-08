Woman gets PKR 1 crore electricity bill

A woman from the United Kingdom claimed she was horrified after knowing she consumed electricity of over PKR 1 crore in just one day.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The 25-year-old Chloee Miles Prior – who lives with her six-month daughter in a two-bed, ground floor flat in Pentworth in West Sussex – said she felt as if she was going to have a heart attack after looking at her home’s electrity meter.

The woman rarely consumes electricity of more than £1.80. She went into a state of panic after the meter read £42,810.20.

She told British news agency The Mirror that they sleep without the lights and keeps her thermostat at 20C, adding it was a shocking ordeal.

“We don’t sleep with all the lights on, we don’t have an illegal rave going on, we’re not doing anything that would actually justify that. It sent me down that black hole for about half an hour before I could think about it with a rational head. It was ridiculous like I was having a heart attack, it was shocking,” he said.

The woman claimed she uses two halogen cookers instead of an oven. Moreover, the 25-year-old is careful about her electricity consumption.

Chloee Miles Prior said she does not use appliances too.

Related – Labourer dies in shock after getting electricity bill of Rs41,000

The estimated monthly amount she agreed to when setting up a direct-debit was was £57 in total. She said she spends £46 on electricity and the remaining amount.

Chloee cannot do a job because of her health condition and is not able to put a payment plan in place.

The 25-year-old joked: “The only way I’ll be able to do that is by being Richard Branson’s sugar girl, and that isn’t going to happen.”

Chloee did online research online to get to the bottom of the problem regarding the electricity bill.

“The most I could see was that maybe there was a seven times increase because you’ve got an ecobulb, which confuses a smart meter, or a dimmer switch or something like that,” she added.

Comments