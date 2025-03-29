Woman gives birth amid earthquake chaos in Bangkok

BANGKOK: In an extraordinary turn of events, a woman gave birth outside the Police General Hospital during the earthquake chaos in Bangkok.



According to the Thai Media, the incident occurred on Friday, following two massive earthquakes in neighboring Myanmar, with magnitudes of 7.7 and 6.42.

The hospital staff acted swiftly, implementing fire evacuation protocols due to the lack of a specific disaster response plan after the earthquake hit Bangkok.

Patients were triaged into red, yellow, and green zones to ensure effective medical care during the emergency.

Amid the earthquake chaos in Bangkok, the woman gave birth on a stretcher safely, surrounded by medical personnel.

The news of the miraculous birth quickly went viral on social media, capturing the resilience of both the mother and the hospital staff.

The hospital spokesperson, Police Colonel Sirikul Srisanga, confirmed that both the mother and the newborn are in stable condition.

The tremors, felt as far as Bangkok, caused widespread panic, with buildings swaying and residents rushing to safety.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Myanmar after the earthquake has surpassed 1,000, with warnings that the number could rise significantly.

This remarkable story highlights the challenges faced during natural disasters and the resilience of individuals and emergency responders.

Earlier, A powerful earthquake, registering a magnitude of 7.7 according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), struck central Myanmar on Friday at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The epicenter was located approximately 17.2 kilometers from Mandalay, the nation’s second-largest city, which is home to about 1.5 million people.

The tremor caused several buildings to collapse in Mandalay, while its effects were felt as far as Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, situated about 1,000 kilometers to the south.

In Bangkok, the quake prompted hundreds to flee buildings in panic, leading to a temporary halt in trading on the stock exchange.

The initial quake was followed by a powerful aftershock, compounding the situation further.