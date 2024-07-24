Woman gives birth to baby with four legs, four arms, two faces

A woman gave birth to a special child with two faces, four arms, and four legs in India’s Uttar Pradesh, local media reported.

Sadly, the infant did not live for long and died in the hospital where he was born.

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Rama Devi, is a native of Kiratapur village in Uttar Pradesh . She was shifted to the hospital after she began having labor pains late on Sunday night.

At about five in the morning on Monday, the woman gave birth to the special baby, and the villagers flocked to the hospital in droves to view the miraculous infant.

But sadly, the infant passed away after a few hours.

According to the doctors, the child’s body was joined to another, indicating that one body was fully formed while the other was still developing.