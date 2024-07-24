web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 25, 2024
- Advertisement -

Woman gives birth to baby with four legs, four arms, two faces

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A woman gave birth to a special child with two faces, four arms, and four legs in India’s Uttar Pradesh, local media reported.

Sadly, the infant did not live for long and died in the hospital where he was born.

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Rama Devi, is a native of  Kiratapur village in Uttar Pradesh . She was shifted to the hospital after she began having labor pains late on Sunday night.

At about five in the morning on Monday, the woman gave birth to the special baby, and the villagers flocked to the hospital in droves to view the miraculous infant.

But sadly, the infant passed away after a few hours.

According to the doctors, the child’s body was joined to another, indicating that one body was fully formed while the other was still developing.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.