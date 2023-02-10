Mother of five killed in Karachi

KARACHI: A mother of five was gunned down by unidentified men in the Zaman Town Noorani Basti area of ​​Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported.

In a shocking murder incident, the woman was shot dead in her relative’s house in Karachi’s Zaman Town.

In a statement, the police officials stated that the incident appears to be a case of target killing as there is no sign of robbery against the woman.

The police said that the deceased was a mother of five children and work as a housemaid in different houses while her husband is a rickshaw driver.

Police arrested the slain woman’s relative Usman and a woman on the murder suspicions. Police also launched an inquiry into the incident.

Last month, five people including a woman, lost their lives resisting robbery bids in Karachi during the first nine days of January.

According to the details, street crimes in Karachi are increased as several people have lost their lives and valuables.

According to a report, the first killing was reported on January 2 in Karachi’s Awami Colony, where a man named Shahid was shot dead. On January 5, a woman named Sana Tariq was shot dead resisting a robbery.

In the limits of Sachal police station, Abdul Razaque lost his life on January 9. Noor Rehman was also among the five people who lost their lives. He was shot dead on January 10 near New Sabzi Mandi.

A citizen was killed in Surjani’s Yaroo Goth on January 11.

Comments