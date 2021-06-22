PM Imran Khan orders action against FIA officials for neglecting harassment complaint

ISLAMABAD: A woman who had to leave her university employment and allegedly attempted suicide after multiple harassment complaints on the citizen portal were not entertained by FIA has finally got relief from Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while taking notice of the incident has directed DG FIA to immediately suspend the concerned officials who did not entertain five harassment-related complaints from the woman on the portal.

The prime minister also directed strict action against the officials.

The PM Office said that the woman had to leave her university job owing to harassment while she also allegedly committed suicide over lack of response from the FIA authorities.

It emerged that complaints were lodged between 16 December 2019 to 13 June 2021, however, the officials neglected them despite reopening the matter twice.

The issue came to the light after the woman reached out to Prime Minister House along with her husband. Taking notice of the matter, the prime minister delivery unit dispatched a letter to DG FIA over non-compliance of the complaints.

“A high-level inquiry should be held to act against the officials,” the PM Office directed as Imran Khan ordered to provide immediate relief to the victim.

The prime minister has also warned of strict action against officials taking complaints on the citizen portal in a non-serious manner. The PMO said that an inquiry report into the matter would be submitted to the prime minister by July 20.