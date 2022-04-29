Woman held captive by husband, sons for 22 years

A woman was found captivated by her husband and two sons for 22 years in Surat city of India’s Gujarat state which was discovered by a charitable trust.

According to the Indian media reports, a charitable trust discovered an elderly woman in a house who was held captive by her husband and two sons for 22 years.

The elderly woman was identified as 50-year-old Manisha in deteriorated condition.

A member of the charitable trust told the media that they got information regarding a family who held a woman captive in Udhna society which led them to visit to house.

They asked the family to release her but faced rejection from the them. They told the charity workers that she is facing the consequences of her wrong deeds.

Manisha’s children replied that no one had come to help them when her mother was torturing them. They warned the charity workers that she will also hurt them.

The charity workers then sought assistance from the Udhna police to release the woman. The local police started legal action for releasing the woman.

