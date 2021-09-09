Thursday, September 9, 2021
Woman injured while resisting abduction bid by estranged husband

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE: A man attacked and injured his estranged wife, principal of a local private school on link road here, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The accused with his two accomplices, while driving a car, tried to abduct his estranged wife on the road, who was returning back to home from school with her brother on a motorbike.

The woman and her brother were injured in the abduction bid, while resisting the accused.

According to sources, woman had filed a petition in court one year ago, seeking separation from her husband.

The victim has filed a complaint of the incident against accused husband and accomplices at Bhiria Road police station of district Naushehro Feroze.

