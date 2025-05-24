VIDEO: Lahore woman kidnapped in broad daylight

LAHORE: A woman was kidnapped in Lahore on Saturday as CCTV footage of the incident surfaced showing two suspects forcibly placing her into a car in broad daylight.

The shocking incident was reported from Lahore’s Defence area. In the CCTV footage, the suspects can be seen grabbing the woman while she was walking, forcing her into a car, and speeding away from the scene.

Meanwhile, a case has been lodged on the complaint filed by the victim’s brother, who alleged that his sister was kidnapped by her former brother-in-law, Fayyaz, along with his accomplices.

According to the complainant, his sister and the abducted woman had been divorced six months ago.

Read More: ‘Kidnapped’ Karachi girl recovered from Naushehro Feroze

Earlier in a similar incident in Karachi February this year, a woman employed at Maritime Museum was abducted and murdered.

The suspects had recorded a video, sent it to the victim’s father, and demanded a ransom of 10 million rupees.