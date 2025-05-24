web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, May 24, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

VIDEO: Lahore woman kidnapped in broad daylight

Babar Khan
By Babar Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Babar Khan
Babar Khan
Babar Khan is ARY News' Lahore corespondent

LAHORE: A woman was kidnapped in Lahore on Saturday as CCTV footage of the incident surfaced showing two suspects forcibly placing her into a car in broad daylight.

The shocking incident was reported from Lahore’s Defence area. In the CCTV footage, the suspects can be seen grabbing the woman while she was walking, forcing her into a car, and speeding away from the scene.

Meanwhile, a case has been lodged on the complaint filed by the victim’s brother, who alleged that his sister was kidnapped by her former brother-in-law, Fayyaz, along with his accomplices.

According to the complainant, his sister and the abducted woman had been divorced six months ago.

Read More: ‘Kidnapped’ Karachi girl recovered from Naushehro Feroze

Earlier in a similar incident in Karachi February this year, a woman employed at Maritime Museum was abducted and murdered.

The suspects had recorded a video, sent it to the victim’s father, and demanded a ransom of 10 million rupees.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.