Woman ‘kidnapper’ arrested; girls recovered

LAHORE: A woman, allegedly involved in the kidnapping of girls, has been arrested from Lahore and subsequently recovered three abducted girls, ARY News reported

According to the police, the alleged woman kidnapper was arrested by its Kidnapping for Ransom Cell, and three abducted girls have been recovered on her identification. A 16-year-old girl named Mahnoor was recovered from Faisalabad.

The police said that the accused woman used to lure girls with promises of jobs and then force them into illegal activities. The Lahore police said that the alleged kidnapper had sold two girls for Rs 300,000 each in Faisalabad and was receiving Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 per month.

The accused and her group used to create fake marriage certificates and stamp papers to use them for blackmailing the girls.

The Lahore police said that the teams have been formed to arrest other members of the group.

Earlier, Sindh police claimed to have arrested five suspects involved in a kidnapping case and successfully rescued the abducted woman in a recent operation near Naudero bypass road, Larkana.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Larkana confirmed that the woman had been kidnapped a few days prior.

The operation followed the registration of a kidnapping case, initiated by the woman’s maternal uncle.

The police’s swift and effective action has brought relief to the victim’s family and underscored their commitment to tackling crime in the region.

Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the kidnapping and the motives behind it.