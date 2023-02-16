Woman killed after school students indulge in car racing

In a shocking incident reported from India’s Telangana state in which a woman lost her life after her scooter was hit by a four-wheeler indulging in car racing.

As per Indian media reports, the accident was the fallout of car racing by the students from an Indian Business School. The accident took place at Narsinghi Road, Hyderabad, Telangana state where one of the speeding car rammed into a scooter on which a couple was travelling.

According to police, two student groups from ICFAI college took up car racing under Narsinghi police station limits. “A car lost control and collided with a two-wheeler resulting in the death of a woman on the spot.

A couple identified as Narsimhulu and his wife Shantamma were travelling on the two-wheeler. Shantamma succumbed to injuries on the spot,” said police.

The Indian police officials arrested two students and booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), meanwhile, further probe is underway in the case.

