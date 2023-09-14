Woman killed by dacoits over resistance in Karachi’s Orangi Town

KARACHI: An elderly woman aged 65 years was killed by dacoits over resistance in Karachi’s Orangi Town 11.5 area on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Police told the media that the dacoits killed a 65-year-old woman namely Kishwar inside her house over resistance. The police officials stormed a house and looted Rs3.5 million.

The deceased woman has recently sold an embroidery machine for Rs3.5 million. Police said the dacoits robbed cash and all expensive items from the house and fled from the scene.

Earlier, a seven-year-old schoolgirl namely Mariam Saqib got killed by a stray bullet during the exchange of fire between a security guard and dacoits in Karachi’s Bufferzone area early Thursday morning.

The forensic report revealed that schoolgirl Mariam Saqib was killed by bullet fired from security guard’s rifle.

According to police officials, the security guard who fired the bullet which killed the minor Mariam Saqib has been arrested.

The Karachi police department earlier expedited the probe into the death case of a schoolgirl Mariam Saqib who was killed during the exchange of fire between a hotel’s security guard and dacoits in the Bufferzone area.

A four-member probe team was constituted by SSP Central Abdullah Chachar to ascertain facts and arrest the culprits.

The probe team will be led by SP Gulberg Jahandad while other members include DSP Shadman Town Muhammad Javaid, SHO Taimuria Zulfiqar Haider and SHO Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan Qamar Javed.

The security guard of a local hotel was identified as Ali Raza who confirmed the death of the minor girl during the exchange of fire between him and the dacoits.

Police said the deceased schoolgirl’s family refused to pursue legal proceedings. They added that a case would be lodged on behalf of the state if the victim’s family refused to pursue legal action.