Woman killed in alleged encounter between police and drug dealers

RAWALPINDI: A woman was killed in an alleged encounter between police and a drug gang in the vicinity of Rawat Police Station during a police raid at a narcotic den, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The relatives of the deceased blocked Chak Beli Rawat Road by placing the body in protest and demanding justice from the authorities.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saddar, Nabeel Khokhar stated that a 10-member police team including a sub-inspector raided a narcotic den in which the drug dealers opened fire which hits a woman passerby in the vehicle.

The SSP Punjab police directed to start the investigation regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased victim blamed the Punjab police for the murder of the woman.

Earlier, Sindh police arrested an operative of an international drug gang from Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area.

In a second successful grand operation against drug dealers, Sohrab Goth police managed to arrest an operative of the international drug gang.

The arrested accused was identified as Abdul Baqi son of Abdul Aziz. He used to smuggle drugs from Afghanistan through Quetta and supply them to Karachi.

The police officials recovered charas and heroin from the possession of the accused drug dealer.

