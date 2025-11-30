Woman killed, several injured in Karachi boat collision near Kemari

KARACHI: A woman was killed and several others were injured after two passenger boats collided near Kemari Gate Number 1 on Sunday evening, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, approximately seven people, including women and children, were rescued.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Sheikh confirmed that 10 to 12 injured individuals have been shifted to a private hospital, adding that two children are in critical condition.

The SSP stated that 20 to 25 people were on board the boats, which were travelling from Kemari Manora to Baba Bhat.

An additional contingent of Kemari police is currently present at the accident site, the SSP said.

Earlier this month, three officers of the Motorway police died in a traffic accident on M-5 near Uch Sharif.

The spokesperson stated that the incident occurred when a passenger bus collided with a patrolling police mobile from the rear.

As a result, Assistant Sub-Inspector Mushtaq, Assistant Sub-Inspector Nasir Abbas, and Constable Usama lost their lives.

Rescue teams, including the Sector Commander and DSP, immediately reached the site, where relief and recovery operations are currently underway.

The Motorway Police said that further investigation into the cause of the accident is in progress.

Earlier, four people, including three real brothers, died in a road accident when a passenger bus collided with the motorcycles on which the deceased were travelling in Shujabad area of Punjab.

Rescue 1122 informed that the passenger bus crashed into both motorcycles, killing four people instantly, including the three brothers.

Rescue officials apprised of the unfortunate details that among the deceased was 20-year-old Yasir, whose wedding was scheduled for the next day

The youth was travelling to his home with cousins and friends after shopping for his Mehndi ceremony.