Woman kills 2-year-old son, watches Drishyam movie to hide body

In a shocking incident, an Indian woman in Gujarat’s Surat district killed her 2.5-year-old son to join her boyfriend in Jharkhand and followed Drishyam movie’s scene to hide the body and avoid arrest.

After murdering her child, the woman filed a complaint about her son’s disappearance and later joined the police in the search for her “missing” child for three consecutive days, but he could not be traced.

Suspicions developed after the failed search for the missing child and the mother became a suspect and arrested by the police.

According to Indian media reports, Nayana Mandavi, a labourer at a construction site in Surat’s Dindoli area, went to the police station to report the disappearance of her two-and-a-half-year-old child, Veer Mandavi.

The police examined the CCTV footage from the construction site where the woman worked but did not see the child leaving the premises.

Based on this, they concluded that the child had not left the site. The police questioned the woman extensively about the disappearance of her child, but she did not provide any satisfactory answers, India Today reported.

The police also used a dog squad to search for the missing child, but they did not find any evidence that the child had left the construction site alive. The woman accused her lover, who resides in Jharkhand, of kidnapping her child.

The police contacted the woman’s lover, but they could not trace his location near Surat. He informed the police that he had never been to Surat.

Nayana Mandavi’s confession

After interrogation, the woman confessed to killing her child but she initially provide false information about the hidden body of her child.

Initially, the woman claimed that she had buried the body in a pit, but when the location was excavated, nothing was found. She then told the police that she had thrown the body into a pond, but the police did not find anything there either.

Under rigorous questioning, the woman revealed that she had thrown the body into a pit intended for the construction site’s toilet. The child’s body was recovered from that location.

Motive behind murder

When asked about the motive behind killing her son and hiding the body, the woman explained that she was originally from Jharkhand and had a lover there. He had informed her that he would not accept her if she arrived with her child.

In an attempt to gain acceptance from her lover, the woman killed her son. After committing the murder, she watched the movie Drishyam to learn how to hide the body.

Watched Drishyam to hide body

In the film “Drishyam,” there is a scene where the body is disposed of after a murder, and the case remains unsolved, with no arrests made.

The woman believed that by following this method, the police would not be able to apprehend her, and she could join her lover in Jharkhand.