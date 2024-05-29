Woman kills four-year-old diabetic daughter by feeding her soft drink

A woman was handed a ten-year sentence after she was found of killing her four-year-old diabetic daughter by feeding her mostly soft drink.

The woman identified as Tamara Banks hailing from Ohio of the United States would usually give her daughter sugary soft drink, a US media outlet reported, citing prosecutors.

The victim identified as Karmity Hoeb had all her teeth rotted when her body was found due to the excessive consumption of the sugary drinks.

No evidence was found of Karmity seeing a dentist.

The four-year-old girl was discovered in January 2022 and was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brain dead.

Later, the doctors took her off life support.

Doctors declared diabetic ketoacidosis, a condition that is life-threatening to people with diabetes, as Karmity Hoeb’s cause of death.

Prosecutors said that the parents of the girl left her diabetes undiagnosed and untreated over a long period.

“This child did not have to die. This is one of the most tragic cases I have ever encountered,” a prosecutor said.

Reports said that it was Tamara Banks and the girl’s father Christopher Hoeb who found the body of the girl and called 911.

Both parents were charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

However, they later pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and prosecutors dropped other charges against the couple.

Following their plea, a court on May 24 sentenced the mother to nine years in prison while the father’s sentencing is due for June 11.