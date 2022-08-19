Woman kills minor boy to take revenge on neighbour

KASUR: A gruesome murder case of a minor boy was reported in Punjab’s Chatian Wala town who had been killed by a woman to take revenge on the deceased child’s mother in the neighbourhood, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police officials told the media that a maid was arrested who had killed a five-year-old boy in Chatian Wala town in Punjab’s Kasur district. Police detailed that she murdered the boy to take revenge on the deceased boy’s mother.

The accused woman had fought with the child’s mother a few days ago in the same street. Later, the woman caught the minor boy, Rehan, from the street and brought him to her residence.

After murdering the boy, she threw his body in the same street.

READ: POLICE ARREST SUSPECTS IN CHILD ABDUCTION AND MURDER CASE

In March last year, Quetta police had arrested a man allegedly involved in a triple murder of children.

“Accused Iqbal had a grudge against slain children and their parents,” the police official said. “He also wanted to kill the parents of children.” The DIG Azhar Akram had said the accused was providing pick and drop service to the family.

“Police was suspecting someone having frequent access to the home. On indication of the girl injured in the incident, police easily nabbed the killer,” police official said.

“The children allowed the murderer entry in the house, as they were acquainted with him,” DIG Azhar Akram said. According to the police, the accused had confessed to murdering the children.

Comments