Woman kills mother, takes body to police station in suitcase

An Indian woman namely Senali Sen allegedly murdered her mother in a gruesome way in Bengaluru and later she brought her body to the local police station in a suitcase.

According to Indian media reports, Sanali Lane allegedly drugged her mother before strangling her in Bengaluru’s Bilekahalli

Later, she took her body to the Mico Layout police station in a suitcase. She was immediately arrested by the police for the murder of her mother.

It is said that she used sleeping pills to drug her mother. The accused have confessed to having committed the crime.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Biva Pal. Sanali Lane reportedly told the police that her mother asked her to kill her due to some family problems.

The victim and Senali’s mother-in-law fought almost every day. Biva Pal had also threatened that she would consume sleeping pills and commit suicide.

