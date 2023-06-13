Woman kills mother, takes body to police station in suitcase

An Indian woman namely Senali Sen allegedly murdered her mother in a gruesome way in Bengaluru and later she brought her body to the local police station in a suitcase.

According to Indian media reports, Sanali Lane allegedly drugged her mother before strangling her in Bengaluru’s Bilekahalli

Later, she took her body to the Mico Layout police station in a suitcase. She was immediately arrested by the police for the murder of her mother.

#BREAKING | #Bengaluru: Daughter kills her mother and surrenders at police station with the dead body stuffed in a suitcase. The accused first gave her mother sleeping pills and later strangled her. @NehaHebbs reports pic.twitter.com/GfZc64Qilq — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) June 13, 2023

It is said that she used sleeping pills to drug her mother. The accused have confessed to having committed the crime.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Biva Pal. Sanali Lane reportedly told the police that her mother asked her to kill her due to some family problems.

The victim and Senali’s mother-in-law fought almost every day. Biva Pal had also threatened that she would consume sleeping pills and commit suicide.