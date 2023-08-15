Woman kills taxi driver, uses his car to run errands for two days

A woman allegedly shot dead an online taxi driver and used his car to run errands for two days in the United States.

A foreign news agency, quoting authorities, reported that the suspect Neiana Allen-Bailey, 18, fatally shot Amare Geda after encountering him in downtown Seattle, Washington. The accused fled with his vehicle after the shooting.

It was further stated that she used the car to visit her farmhouse and attend a hair appointment.

Neiana Allen-Bailey came under the radar and authorities had her under surveillance. She was arrested after the vehicle was found parked at a street fair.

During the investigation, she told police about a man who looked to be sleeping in the car. Court records showed that she told Amare Geda to drive her to a hospital despite her not being injured.

She accused the deceased of physically harassing him, by putting his hands on her shoulder and arms. The 18-year-old said he continued with the assault despite her showing him the gun.

She then shot the online taxi driver.

The deceased’s family spokesperson said that they are dealing with the trauma of losing him to a “violent and vicious murder”.

“We are left not only with the deep sorrow of losing Amare, but we live with the trauma of losing him to such a violent and vicious murder,” he said. “The trauma, pain, anger and powerlessness we feel today will never dissipate.”

The slain driver supported the family by working two jobs for the last 14 years. He worked at the airport in the day and drove online taxi at night.