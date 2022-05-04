Woman knocks on coffin after being declared dead

In shocking turn of events, a woman knocked on her coffin after she was pronounced dead following a car crash, scaring people who came to her funeral.

The incident occurred in Peru where a woman named Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin at the service. She was declared dead after being involved in a catastrophic crash which also took the life of her brother-in-law.

Her three nephews were also seriously injured in the accident. Rosa was placed into a coffin ahead of her funeral but she knocked on the coffin from within, leaving mourners in shock.

Her relatives, who had lifted the coffin onto their shoulders, immediately lowered it and opened the lid to find her alive and peering at them.

Cemetery caretaker Juan Segundo Cajo commented: “[She] opened her eyes and was sweating. I immediately went to my office and called the police.”

The family members then immediately took Rosa to the Referential Hospital Ferrenafe in Lambayeque, with Rosa still inside. Medics put her on life support after they noticed she had weak signs of life but she sadly died a few hours later.

Rosa’s relatives believe she may have been in a coma after the accident which could be the reason medics thought she was dead. Now police are investigating the hospital that declared her dead.

