WATCH: Woman shocked after learning her old Barbie doll is worth over Rs0.3mn  

LONDON: In a amazing incident, a guest on antiques road-show was left speechless after discovering the worth of her old Barbie doll in the United Kingdom.

According to the details, the woman, who was appearing on an episode of the ‘BBC One Series‘, had brought in her old Barbie doll that she had purchased in the 1960s.

The five-decade-old doll was in good condition. Expert Judith Miller said, “I have never, ever seen a Barbie doll in this condition.” She told the attendees that the doll was originally launched at the New York Toy Fair in 1959.

She then asked the owner: “Do you think she’s very valuable?”

“I don’t know. I’ve heard people say it could be valuable if it’s an original. I know it’s in good condition,” says the owner.

Miller then tells her the doll would fetch anything between £1,200 and £1,500 as it is from the 1960s. “It’s not from the very beginning of production, it’s from the 60s. I think this would sell for between £1,200 and £1,500,” she said.

The owner was completely shocked after learning the real worth of her doll.