Woman loses her car after exiting it in hurry

A woman lost her car after exiting it in a hurry to talk to a fuel station worker as she forgot to apply the handbrakes.
In a clip shared on Twitter by user @TansuYegen, a woman can be seen coming out of her car looking agitated but later her car starts moving forward.
Abandoning the argument, the woman ran beside her car to stop it but failed, causing damage to it.
This viral clip is a lesson for people who casually exit their cars without putting them to a permanent halt.
She jumped out of the car to harass an underpaid employee but she forgot to put her car in park mode. This is what we call karma🙂
Netizens, however, feel it is a good dose of ‘instant karma’ because it shows a driver being dealt a heavy blow for talking loudly to some station employees.