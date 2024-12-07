Woman loses Rs 600,000 lacs while using Instagram

While browsing through Instagram reels, one might encounter an advertisement that promises effortless earnings through simple online tasks.

This proposition can appear quite alluring. However, for a woman residing in the Gorai area of Mumbai,India this seemingly perfect opportunity spiralled into a distressing experience, resulting in a loss of Rs 6.37 lacs Indian Rupees (INR).

Continue reading to discover the details of this incident and learn how to safeguard yourself against similar fraudulent schemes.

On November 30, the woman was perusing social media reels when she came across an ad promoting a part-time job. The advertisement suggested that she could earn money merely by liking videos online. Captivated by the offer, she clicked on the link, which led her to a Telegram group. In this group, the scammers elaborated on the process, presenting it as credible.

To establish trust, the fraudsters initially sent her small amounts of money for liking videos. Observing actual funds in her account, the woman became convinced of the scheme’s legitimacy. Subsequently, the scammers persuaded her to invest larger amounts for similar tasks, assuring her of substantial returns.

Over the course of three transactions, the woman transferred Rs 6.37 lacs INR. However, when the anticipated profits did not materialize, she reached out to the fraudsters. Instead of providing her with the promised earnings, they requested additional funds as a tax to release her money, as reported by Indian media outlet. Upon realizing she had been deceived; the woman filed a complaint with the Borivali Police.

How to safeguard yourself from such scams:

1. Verify the source: Always confirm the legitimacy of job offers, particularly those disseminated through social media or messaging applications.

2. Be cautious of unrealistic promises: If an offer appears too good to be true, it likely is.

3. Refrain from sharing personal information: Avoid disclosing sensitive information or transferring money to unfamiliar individuals or groups.

4. Report suspicious activity: If you encounter a dubious advertisement, report it to the platform without delay.

5. Stay informed: Educate yourself and others about prevalent online scams to reduce the risk of becoming a victim.