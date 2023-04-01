Woman, minor girl taken into custody after recovery of narcotics from car

RAWALPINDI: Motorway police conducted a raid near the Chakri area and recovered a large amount of narcotics from a car, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Motorway police team seized 2.5 kilograms of opium and 11 kilograms of charas from the vehicle. Police detailed that the stocks of narcotics were being smuggled from Peshawar but the drug smuggling bid was foiled after timely action.

According to the police, the on-duty officials tried to stop a suspicious vehicle but the driver ran away from the scene. After being chased, the driver fled to avoid arrest after leaving behind his vehicle.

Police took a woman and a five-year-old girl into protective custody present in the vehicle. The Motorway police spokesperson said that raids are being conducted to arrest the suspected man.

Earlier in the month, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested drug dealers for supplying drugs to educational institutions near Gojra.

As per details, the ANF conducted a raid on a house near Gojra and residents of Toba Tek Singh were arrested before recovering 36kg heroin from them.

In a separate raid, the ANF confiscated 30 kg herion from a hilly area in Dalbandin. The accused were planning to send the drugs abroad.

The ANF in joint operation with FC recovered 7.2 kg heroin from Karak, the drugs were hidden in plastic bags. An FIR was registered against the accused.

