Woman narrates how she escaped kidnapping bid in Lahore’s DHA

LAHORE: The Lahore woman, who escaped a kidnapping bid in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), has narrated the entire episode while talking to ARY News’ morning program Bakhabar Savera.

The incident occurred on July 18 when two armed men tried to kidnap a Lahore woman in broad daylight in the posh area of Lahore.

Speaking to ARY News today, the woman said that she was leaving her office in the DHA area when two armed men came and took her hostage while she was sitting in the driving seat of the car.

“The robbers were armed and roamed the streets for hours, during which they tortured me for 60 minutes,” she said.

The victim further said: “During the kidnapping bid, I put down my cellphone while making a phone call to my husband”. The woman, who is a lawyer by profession, said that she also shared her live location while making a call to her husband.

The victim also expressed his dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation by Lahore police in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against the unidentified criminals on the complaint of woman the same day.

The police official said the anti-vehicle lifting squad was working on the case.

