Woman orders expensive velvet chair online, gets this!

One must be cautious while shopping online as many people have been deceived by offers that seem appealing. This is exactly what happened with a woman who ordered a fancy velvet chair online.

Mariam, a TikToker from New York, said she ordered a velvet armchair while browsing as it had free shipping. However, she was shocked to see the item that was delivered to her.

The woman showed a deep navy blue velvet chair with ornate gold detailing around the back, arms and legs and the chair seems to big enough to allow a person to sit in it.

What Mariam received was a miniature version of what was advertised.

“This is why I can’t buy stuff… wait for it. Moral of the story, make sure everything you order is returnable,” she said in a TikTok post. “It wasn’t cheap,” she added.

