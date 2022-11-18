Woman orders jeans online, receives a bag of onions instead

A woman was left baffled when she received a bag full of onions instead of the jeans she ordered online.

You might have heard stories of people getting shocking surprises on their online orders. Something similar happened to his woman when she found expensive branded jeans at a discounted rate online.

She instantly ordered the second-hand jeans from the online shopping website hoping that she had a good deal but the woman was left baffled when she received a bag full of small onions instead of jeans.



Upon knowing, the seller was also shocked to see the bag of onions.

Later, the customer lodged a complaint against the seller.

