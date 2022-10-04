Woman pranks Turkish ice cream vendor, video goes viral

A video of a Turkish ice cream vendor getting pranked by a woman is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Turkish ice cream vendors are frequently seen pranking customers by not giving them the cone until they get frustrated. They are popular among children who enjoy getting pranked by vendors who keep snatching the cone from their hands instead of simply giving it to them.

Recently, a viral video of an ice cream man is on the receiving end of a woman’s prank made rounds.

A woman was shown standing in front of the ice cream stand. She picked the ice cream instead and started eating it just when he was starting to prank her.

He brought the cone on the stick which the woman snatched as well. The vendor and other customers were seen laughing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMES Ⓜ️ (@moistnlover)

There are many videos of customers getting the better of Turkish ice cream vendors when it comes to tricking each other.

Earlier, a video of a customer fooling a Turkish vendor made rounds on social media.

In a video uploaded by wanderzone on Instagram, it can be seen that the customer is pulling a prank on the vendor. The video has gone viral ever since it was posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel Nature Adventure (@wanderzoneofficial)



When the vendor gives the ice cream cone to the customer, he pulls out the cone from his stick and eats it. this time. The ice cream seller once again tries to give him a second cone, hoping he will be able to take it back from the customer this time.

But the customer tricks him again by holding on to the cone and then munches on it. He pulls the same prank the third time.

Comments