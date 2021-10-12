Woman claims to have DNA evidence to prove she went missing decades ago

A woman from the Indiana state of the United States claims to have DNA evidence which proves that she was a seven-year-old child named Brittany Renee Williams who had disappeared more than 20 years.

The woman, who was being treated for AIDS, had gone missing from a foster home.

A search was launched but she could not be found after which she was assumed dead especially without taking her medicines.

However, Kaylynn Stevenson – who hails from Fort Wayne – has come up with biological evidence that she is the missing woman.

Stevenson, speaking with a foreign news agency, claims that she does not remember most of her things from her past except her last name being Williams, adding that she took to Google to search for children who had gone missing with her last name.

Her details were revealed through her information and reports of her disappearance. The woman added that she came across Williams’ photo during the search result.

“And Brittany Renee Williams’ photo popped up,” she was quoted saying by the foreign news agency. “I woke my wife up out of her sleep and was like, ‘This is me! I know me when I see me. This is me!'”

Stevenson’s wife Ladajah Kelly said that there was a stark resemblance between her partner and the pictures of Brittany “from the hairline to the ears, to the smile, to the chin.”

“Even the mole on her neck … I started putting the pieces together that that was really her,” Kelly added.

Stevenson claims of having a spotty memory of the time she had spent during her time at the foster home named Rainbow Kids which is being operated by Kim Parker.

Police stated that several persons contacted the county’s child protective services to express their concern about neglect, maltreatment towards the children.

The court documents mentioned that Parker Was indicted of more than fraud. The suspect allegedly took $24,000 in government benefits that were for Brittany.

A plea deal was made and which included a jail sentence of 10 years.

Parker, in a statement, claimed that Brittany was sent to California to live with two women but the police refuted his statement. Stevenson further mentioned that most of her life was spent with her adoptive parents in Ohio and began to investigate for her real person.

Stevenson claimed that the DNA test was done was with Anastasia McElroy, who is the first daughter of Brittany’s mother named Rose Marie Thompson.

The test found that there was more than 95 per cent chance of them being half-sisters but the birthdate is different Stevenson was not diagnosed with HIV or AIDS.

“Blood does not lie and a DNA test does not lie at all, she added. “So, I don’t have AIDS, but I am Brittany Renee Williams.”

