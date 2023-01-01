Woman receives 100 portable heaters she never ordered

A Californian resident woman is trying to dig down a strange enigma of how she ended up getting 100 parcels of portable heaters.

Connie Mathews, at her Sacramento home, received at least 100 space heaters via mail, the mysterious packages started arriving earlier this month.

While talking to local media in California, she said, “They started coming Friday, two weeks before Christmas, and every day I would get sometimes two boxes, sometimes more,” she further added, “Yesterday, there were seven boxes waiting on the porch for us.”

She stated that the parcels are delivered from different locations across the country, including Iowa and North Carolina.

Mathews doubts that her address may be mistakenly listed as a return address for an Amazon space heater seller.

Mike and Kelly Gallivan of Acton, Mass, faced the same problem back in 2018 when their house received a hundred Amazon packages containing small, inexpensive items they had never ordered.

The couple claimed their investigation showed they were most likely getting the parcels as part of a scam to create fake reviews on Amazon labelled as “verified.”

In this regard Amazon also issued a statement, saying “We are investigating inquiries from consumers who have received unsolicited packages as this would violate our policies, We remove sellers in violation of our policies, withhold payments, and work with law enforcement to take appropriate action.”

