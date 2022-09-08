Woman refuses to cook for in-laws after getting tired of complaints

A woman refused to make food for her in-laws after she got tired of hearing their remarks about her cooking.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A foreign news agency reported that the 35-year-old pregnant home cook wanted to service roasted lamb neck to her in-laws. The woman’s mother-in-law and sister-in-law were unhappy over the idea and told her they were not savages.

Her in-laws changed their minds and decided to eat it when she served it only for herself at the table. They went to help themselves but were not allowed to have a single bit.

Related – Ushna Shah tries her hands at cooking in self-isolation

The woman, who goes by the username u/Badassfrau on Reddit, recalled what happened on the social media application.

“They suggested they cook their own dinner since they’re afraid I will cook something ‘freaky’ so I said fine, all better than cooking for everyone and went ahead and made the lamb roast,” she stated. “Once we were at the dinner table, they noticed that the lamb looks delicious.

“Extremely soft and juicy meat just as I’d explained to them before. So they wanted to try it and then I said no, I cooked only enough for me and I can’t risk them becoming ‘savages’. Now they are all upset and saying I ruined dinner. And my friend thinks I should have let it go.”

She is now wondering whether she should have let it go.

Comments