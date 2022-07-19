Woman responds to rejection letter with meme, gets job interview call

A woman said a company called her for a job interview after she responded to her rejection letter with a meme.

A TikTok user @swedishswan claimed she received a rejection letter from a company. The social media user, showing the letter, said she desperately wanted the job.

“So I took a lesson from Gen Z and I sent them back this [meme],” she added. It was “y tho” written under the pope’s face in the painting Pope Leo X by Fernando Botero.

The social media user said she got the interview call after the company received her baffling response.

A male Google engineer fired for circulating a memo decrying the company’s diversity hiring program became the center of a heated debate on sexism, drawing scorn, cheers and even a job offer on Tuesday from WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange.

James Damore confirmed his dismissal from Alphabet Inc’s Google on Monday, after he wrote a 10-page memo that the company was hostile to conservative viewpoints shaped by a flawed left-wing ideology.

The manifesto was quickly embraced by some, particularly on the political right, branding him a brave truth-teller. Others found his views, which argued that men in general may be biologically more suited to coding jobs than women, offensive.

Julian Assange, who is praised in some circles for exposing government secrets and castigated by others as an underminer of some nations’ security, offered Damore a job.

“Censorship is for losers,” Julian Assange wrote on Twitter. “Women & men deserve respect. That includes not firing them for politely expressing ideas but rather arguing back.”

