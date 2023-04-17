Woman returning from exam shot, killed by masked men

An Indian woman was murdered in broad daylight by two masked assailants in India’s Uttar Pradesh state on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old, Roshni Ahirwar, who was returning after writing her exam when she was shot at in a crowded market by two masked bike riders.

According to Indian media reports, the deceased was a BA student of Ram Lakhan Patel College and appeared for her BA examination. After the exam, Roshni was on her way home when two masked individuals on a motorcycle shot her in the head in a crowded market.

Despite some locals’ attempts to catch the assailants, they were able to flee the scene, leaving the murder weapon behind.

The Indian Superintendent of Police (SP) Eraj Raja said the criminals responsible for Roshni’s death will be caught soon. The police have formed four teams to catch the attackers, he said.

The girl’s body has been for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.

