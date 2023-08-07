Woman robbed of gold chain by two bikers

A robbery incident was reported from Badlapur West of India, in which a woman was robbed of her gold chain.

The video of the incident got viral on social media platform Twitter. In the video, it can be seen that a woman is being robbed of her gold chain in broad daylight by two bike-borne youths.

The sequence of the incident began when two youths on a bike snatched the gold chain from the woman’s neck and fled the scene.

#viralvideo | Watch these motorcycle rider robbers snatch a gold chain from a woman inside Arihant Akshay Society in Badlapur West. pic.twitter.com/nTUONJSYPB — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 7, 2023

Despite the efforts, the woman pursued the chain-snatchers on their motorcycle for a certain distance, yet her endeavors proved fruitless.

In the midst of the robbery, as the culprits forcibly took the chain from her neck, the woman’s distress led her to cry out for assistance. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

As of now, there have been no reported arrests linked to the incident. It is imperative for the government to implement essential measures to prevent the occurrence of such crimes against women.