WATCH: Woman finds unexpected guest inside car

Animals are often seen finding refuge inside human communities and make their way in their vehicles. In a video clip, a woman got scared out of her wits when she saw a bear inside her car.

The footage, apparently taken via surveillance camera, see the woman making her way towards the car carrying a box full of apples.

She opens the door and the bear made its way outside from her car. She screams and drops the basket while running for safety while the bear settles itself outside the car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EARTH FOCUS (@earthfocus)

The video was uploaded by TikTok user fourlittlelearys and it was shared by earthfocus on Instagram.

“When you find a bear in your car… Sound on! 😂 🔈

Comment below what the bear was thinking. Best comment gets pinned!” the caption read.

The social media found the incident hilarious and came up with amusing comments.

Watch: Man trying to scare away bear that broke into his vehicle

Earlier, a video of a mama bear teaching her cub how to ride a slide at the Isaac Dickson Elementary School in Asheville city in the North Carolina state had won the hearts of social media users.

The teachers were amazed to see the mother and her cub having fun on the rides instead of school children.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!