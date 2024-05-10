Woman served non-veg sandwich, seeks millions in compensation

A woman demanded millions in compensation after she was served a non-veg sandwich by a restaurant.

In a complaint filed with the Deputy Health Officer of India’s Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the woman, identified as Nirali, said that she placed an order for a paneer tikka sandwich from a restaurant via a food delivery app.

However, after taking a few bites of the sandwich, she discovered that the restaurant delivered a chicken sandwich instead of the one she had ordered.

According to her, she was served a non-veg sandwich despite being a vegetarian by choice, as she demanded an INR 5 million (PKR 166 million) compensation.

Meanwhile, the Indian authorities imposed an INR5,000 (PKR 16,000) on the restaurant which the woman considers not enough.

“I have never consumed non-vegetarian food in my life. It was a shocking and dreadful experience,” said Nirali. “The incident was very dreadful, and it can’t be reversed. ₹5,000 fine is not enough, and I will go to the consumer court.”

“I could’ve asked for more, but even that wouldn’t have served justice to what I felt,” she added.

