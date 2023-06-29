Woman shot dead by mother-in-law for ‘not doing household chores’

In a shocking incident, a woman was shot dead by her mother-in-law in India’s Uttar Pradesh (UP) for not ‘doing household chores’, the police said.

According to details, the incident took place in Amroha district of India’s Uttar Pradesh (UP), wherein a woman – according to police – was shot dead by her mother-in-law for ‘not doing household chores’.

Talking to journalists, SP Amroha Aditya Langeh said that the accused – identified as Radhika Devi – allegedly killed her daughter-in-law Komal while she was asleep. The woman then threw the pistol into a roadside drain and ransacked their home to stage a robbery.

The preliminary investigation also suggests harassment over dowry and the difference in the status between the two families as a motive behind the murder, the police added.

Radhika Devi, along with her husband and son, has been arrested in the case. “The deceased’s husband, Amit Kumar, and father-in-law Narendra Singh were also involved in the crime,” SP Amroha added.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused under sections 498 (a), 323, 304b of IPC and Section ¾ of the Dowry Act based on a complaint by the deceased’s mother, Geetah Devi.

According to Indian media, the woman – during interrogation – told police that she feared losing her son to her daughter-in-law.

After their marriage, the duo shifted to a separate house. The woman claimed Komal allegedly made her husband do all the chores of the house and also banned her entry to their residence.