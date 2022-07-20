Woman slaps mother-in-law, video goes viral

A video of a woman slapping her mother-in-law in India is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed Kavita thrashing her mother-in-law while her husband was making its video in Rajendra Park locality in Gurugram state. The children were also crying.

According to report, the alleged victim told Kavita to keep a domestic worker, which infuriated her. She started harassing the elderly.

The neighbours interfered and got the situation under control. They said they filed a case but law enforcers did not take action till it came to light on the media.

The man claimed his wife has been behaving with him and his family for the past three years. He said the video is its evident.

In a shocking turn of events, a woman was caught on camera beating up her mother-in-law and sister-in-law over a petty dispute as the video of the entire episode went viral.

The incident was reported in India’s Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh area and the video showed a woman thrashing an elderly woman when another woman tries to intervene, she also resorts to violence against her.

Local media reports said that the elderly woman’s husband died two years back and soon after the demise, the daughter-in-law forced her out of her ancestral home. The elderly woman started living in a rented house and blamed her daughter-in-law was forcing her to remove her belongings from the house.

On the day of the incident, when she reached her ancestral home, the daughter-in-law got engaged in a physical assault and beat up her mother-in-law. Later, she also thrashed her sister-in-law after she apparently tried to intervene.

The two women suffered injuries.

