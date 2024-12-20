Woman, sons arrested for murder in Punjab

BAHWALNAGAR: In a shocking incident in Fort Abbas, a city in Punjab’s Bahawalnagar district, a woman, with the help of her two sons, murdered her husband and buried his body in their house’s courtyard, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the victim, Muhammad Iqbal, had been missing for over a month and a half. His body was eventually recovered from the courtyard after his mother raised suspicions and informed authorities.

The woman and her two sons have been arrested in connection with the crime. Law enforcement officials have stated that further investigation into the murder is underway.

On December 19, another heartbreaking news occurred when a mother brutally killed her two children by slitting their throats. The tragic event occurred in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, Nawabshah.

According to reports, the mother, identified as Komal Sheikh, was taken into custody. During initial interrogation, the mother confessed to the crime, admitting that she had killed her children with a knife in separate rooms.

When questioned about her motive for committing the heinous act, the suspect remained silent and refused to provide any explanation.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident. The bodies of the children were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police recovered the murder weapon and are conducting further investigations into the matter.

Similarly on November 15, 2024, a seven-month pregnant woman was murdered by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law in Daska.

The brutal murder of the pregnant woman has sent shock waves across the country.

As per details, the incident took place in Kotli Marlan village, where the mother of one and 7-month pregnant woman was murdered by her in-laws.

The police said, the mother-in-law of the victim, Sughra Bibi along with her daughter Yasmeen killed Zehra and dismembered the body, packed it into bags, and dumped it into a canal to conceal the crime.

The cruel women severed her limbs and burned her head to prevent identification. At night, Sughra transported the remains in bags to a canal, spreading rumors that Zehra had run away with someone.

Zehra, a 26-year-old from Gujranwala’s village Kot Mand, was married to Qadeer of Kotli Marlan four years ago.