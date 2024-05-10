Woman spends a year living inside grocery store sign

A woman made herself at home inside a grocery store sign and lived there for around a year.

The woman was found inside the store sign where construction workers were working on the roof of a grocery store in Midland in the United States, a US media outlet reported.

The workers were in for a surprise when they discovered the woman’s desk, clothing, coffee maker, printer and a computer inside the sign.

According to a police official, the department has dubbed the woman “the Roof Ninja.”

“She essentially made it home,” the officer said.

The triangle-shaped sign placed at the top portion of the store worked as a home for the woman who would reportedly access it via a small door.

The woman, whose identity was not revealed, informed the police officials that she had been living inside the grocery sign for around a year.

“People would see her from time to time and then all of a sudden she would vanish,” the official said. “No one really knew where she went but no one ever indicated or thought that she would be up on top of the roof.”

After the police found her, the woman agreed to leave the sign as the police allowed her to leave without facing any legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, she was offered information about facilities provided to unhoused individuals.

However, the woman declined to get help from such facilities while it was discovered that she had also been employed, but not at the store where she was living.

A representative for the grocery store said that its employees responded “with the utmost compassion and professionalism.”

“Ensuring there is ample safe, affordable housing continues to be a widespread issue nationwide that our community needs to partner in solving,” the spokesperson said.