Woman steals van carrying 10,000 freshly baked doughnuts

In a bizarre incident, a woman stole a delivery van transporting 10,000 freshly baked doughnuts in Australia’s Newcastle.

The bizarre incident took place at 3:30 am (local time) in which a female thief stole the delivery van full of freshly baked Krispy Kreme doughnuts when the driver had gotten out of the vehicle at a service station.

The woman got into the van within seconds and drove away with the doughnuts worth over 59,775 Australian dollars (AUD).

According to Euronews, the woman was of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance with long black or brown hair. She is believed to her in her 30s with long black or brown hair.

VIRAL: Burglar forgets keys on crime scene

She was spotted wearing dark-coloured clothes with a white handbag. Unfortunately for the police, the delivery van was not fitted with a tracking device. Consequently, the cops expect the public to help spot the white LDV van with NSW registration DG94MY.

Meanwhile, Krispy Kreme supply chain head Lenny Reddy issued a statement relating to the incident.

She said, “Our Krispy Kreme team is working to replace the 10,000 stolen doughnuts, which are handmade fresh each day, at their intended destinations. We apologize for any inconvenience, and we are thankful for NSW Police’s swift response.”

Further, she stated, “We are happy to advise that customers who were intending to purchase or who had orders placed at Krispy Kreme Charlestown will be able to get their doughnuts, as the stock has already been replaced.

Customers intending on purchasing Krispy Kreme doughnuts today are encouraged to visit the Krispy Kreme Charlestown store, where our friendly staff will ensure all orders are fulfilled.”