Woman left stunned by price of heirloom lying in her drawer for 20 years

A woman was left stunned after coming to know that a family heirloom kept for two decades in her drawer had a sky-high value of £20,000.

It is valued at nearly Rs4.6 million in Pakistan.

In BBC’s show Antiques Roadshow, John Benjamin – an expert in antique items – came across an aquamarine diamond brooch.

She had claimed that it was purchased from Brazil by her husband’s grandfather back in 1920 or 1930s. She attended her daughter’s wedding wearing the brooch.

Benjamin said it is something rare, before telling her the value.

“It is really very rare to come across an aquamarine of this size, this colour, this beauty,” Benjamin said as quoted by Times Now News.

He added: “It’s the pinnacle of quality and size. So, if you ever put it on the market, first of all, it has to be said that a lot of aquamarines are treated to make their colour, a little bit more saturated blue, and deeper blue.”

The expert also mentioned that the frame – made of white gold is 19-karat along witha diamond cluster.