Woman sub inspector arrests her own fiance on fraud charges

Assam: A woman sub-inspector arrested her own fiance on fraud charges months before their marriage. The accused impersonated as an Oil India officer and duped people of millions of rupees.

The boys reportedly impersonated as a PR officer of Oil India Limited and duped many people for millions of rupees on the false pretext of providing jobs at OIL India Limited.

Junmoni, who is currently posted in Nagaon district of Assam India, arrested her fiance and filed an FIR against him for being involved in fraudulent activities. The couple was engaged in October 2021 and were set to get married in November 2022.

The accused had met Junmoni in January 2021 and they got engaged a couple of month later. Junmoni told the local media that she was suspicious of his activities for a while before she started to investigate.

The sub inspector said, “There was something very suspicious about him and slowly I came to know about his scams.”

According to Junmoni the accused had no apparent job and was reluctant to move to another city.

She added that she wants to thank three people who came forward and informed her of his activities. She was grateful that her eyes opened in time.

